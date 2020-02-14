Drake looks for home win vs Evansville

Evansville (9-17, 0-13) vs. Drake (16-10, 6-7) Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake looks…

Evansville (9-17, 0-13) vs. Drake (16-10, 6-7)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake looks for its fourth straight win over Evansville at Knapp Center. The last victory for the Purple Aces at Drake was an 80-74 win on Feb. 17, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Evansville has benefited heavily from its seniors. K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 87 percent of all Purple Aces points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Riley has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Evansville is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 9-4 when scoring at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Evansville has lost its last seven road games, scoring 55.1 points, while allowing 72.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 69.7 possessions per game, but that number has slipped to 65.9 possessions per game over their 13-game losing skid.

