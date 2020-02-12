Detroit seeks revenge on Youngstown St.

Youngstown State (14-11, 7-5) vs. Detroit (6-19, 4-8) Calihan Hall, Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State goes…

Youngstown State (14-11, 7-5) vs. Detroit (6-19, 4-8)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State goes for the season sweep over Detroit after winning the previous matchup in Youngstown. The teams last met on Jan. 11, when the Penguins shot 41.2 percent from the field on their way to the two-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Detroit’s Antoine Davis has averaged 23 points and 4.6 assists while Justin Miller has put up 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Penguins, Darius Quisenberry has averaged 15.9 points and four assists while Naz Bohannon has put up 10.6 points and 8.5 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Titans have allowed just 74.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 80.9 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Davis has been directly responsible for 56 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 9-11 when fewer than four Penguins players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Youngstown State has lost its last three road games, scoring 69.7 points, while allowing 83 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 8.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Horizon teams.

