Delaware St. looks to end streak vs Morgan State

Delaware State (3-23, 2-10) vs. Morgan State (14-14, 8-5) Hill Field House, Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morgan…

Delaware State (3-23, 2-10) vs. Morgan State (14-14, 8-5)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State looks to extend Delaware State’s conference losing streak to seven games. Delaware State’s last MEAC win came against the Coppin State Eagles 77-68 on Feb. 1. Morgan State is coming off a 78-72 win over South Carolina State on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This game represents a Baltimore homecoming for Hornets senior John Crosby, who is averaging 20.2 points and 5.3 rebounds this season. He’s been complemented nicely by Ameer Bennett, who’s averaging 9.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Stanley Davis has averaged 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds while Troy Baxter has put up 10.9 points and 5.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: Crosby has connected on 36.2 percent of the 149 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Delaware State is 0-22 when it allows at least 71 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

FLOOR SPACING: Delaware State’s Johquin Wiley has attempted 131 3-pointers and connected on 20.6 percent of them, and is 5 for 19 over his last three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Morgan State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.2 percent this year. That rate is ranked 25th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Delaware State stands at just 25.9 percent (ranked 250th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.