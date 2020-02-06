Davidson, VCU meet in conference play

Davidson (11-10, 5-4) vs. VCU (16-6, 6-3) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes…

Davidson (11-10, 5-4) vs. VCU (16-6, 6-3)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as Davidson takes on VCU. Davidson easily beat UMass by 35 at home on Saturday, while VCU fell to Rhode Island on the road on Friday, 87-75.

STEPPING UP: Marcus Santos-Silva has put up 13 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Rams. De’Riante Jenkins has complemented Santos-Silva and is putting up 10.7 points, four rebounds and two steals per game. The Wildcats have been led by Jon Axel Gudmundsson, who is averaging 14.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Wildcats have scored 75.2 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 70.3 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Gudmundsson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last five games. Gudmundsson has 35 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. VCU has an assist on 44 of 88 field goals (50 percent) across its past three games while Davidson has assists on 50 of 93 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.4 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.