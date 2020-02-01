Dartmouth looks to end streak vs Penn

Dartmouth (7-11, 0-3) vs. Penn (9-7, 1-2) Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks to extend Dartmouth’s…

Dartmouth (7-11, 0-3) vs. Penn (9-7, 1-2)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks to extend Dartmouth’s conference losing streak to 12 games. Dartmouth’s last Ivy League win came against the Columbia Lions 82-66 on Feb. 9, 2019. Penn is coming off a 75-72 overtime win at home over Harvard in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Penn has relied heavily on its seniors this year. AJ Brodeur, Jordan Dingle, Devon Goodman and Ryan Betley have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 87 percent of all Quakers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Quakers have given up just 71 points per game to Ivy League opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 75.5 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Brodeur has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 26 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Dartmouth has lost its last four road games, scoring 59.5 points, while allowing 70.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Quakers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Big Green. Penn has 35 assists on 80 field goals (43.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Dartmouth has assists on 26 of 64 field goals (40.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an average of 76.1 points per game.

