Dartmouth looks to end streak vs Brown

Dartmouth (7-12, 0-4) vs. Brown (9-8, 2-2)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown looks to extend Dartmouth’s conference losing streak to 13 games. Dartmouth’s last Ivy League win came against the Columbia Lions 82-66 on Feb. 9, 2019. Brown is coming off a 72-66 home win over Columbia in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have collectively scored 48 percent of Brown’s points this season. For Dartmouth, Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Big Green points over their last five.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bears have allowed only 68 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 72.6 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 32 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Brown is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 9-1 when it scores at least 64.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Brown is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Bears are 1-8 when scoring any fewer than that.

SECOND CHANCES: Brown has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.7 percent this year. That rate is the 26th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Dartmouth stands at just 21.7 percent (ranked 336th).

