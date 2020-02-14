da Silva, Stanford host Arizona

Arizona (17-7, 7-4) vs. Stanford (16-8, 5-6) Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will…

Arizona (17-7, 7-4) vs. Stanford (16-8, 5-6)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Zeke Nnaji and Arizona will go up against Oscar da Silva and Stanford. The freshman Nnaji has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games. da Silva, a junior, is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.FIELD GOALS FOR NNAJI: Across 24 appearances this season, Arizona’s Nnaji has shot 60.2 percent.

SLIPPING AT 68: Stanford is 0-6 this year when it allows 68 points or more and 16-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 68.

STREAK STATS: Arizona has won its last three road games, scoring 69.7 points, while allowing 57.7 per game.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Arizona offense has turned the ball over on 16 percent of its possessions, the 19th-best mark in Division I. 21.6 percent of all Stanford possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Cardinal are ranked 310th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.