CSU looks to sweep UNLV

Colorado State (18-9, 9-5) vs. UNLV (13-14, 8-6)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV seeks revenge on Colorado State after dropping the first matchup in Fort Collins. The teams last met on Feb. 1, when the Rams outshot UNLV from the field 61.5 percent to 42 percent and hit 11 more foul shots en route to a 95-77 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Colorado State’s Nico Carvacho, Isaiah Stevens and David Roddy have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Stevens has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 10-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Rams are 8-9 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rams have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV has an assist on 36 of 84 field goals (42.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Colorado State has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent. The Runnin’ Rebels have averaged 12.7 offensive boards per game.

