CS Fullerton seeks revenge on Hawaii

Cal State Fullerton (10-17, 5-7) vs. Hawaii (15-11, 6-6) Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Cal State Fullerton (10-17, 5-7) vs. Hawaii (15-11, 6-6)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton seeks revenge on Hawaii after dropping the first matchup in Fullerton. The teams last met on Jan. 9, when the Rainbow Warriors shot 46.9 percent from the field and went 7 for 16 from 3-point territory en route to a six-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jackson Rowe, Brandon Kamga, Austen Awosika and Davon Clare have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 90 percent of all Titans points over the team’s last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Titans have scored 67.6 points per game against Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 59.5 per game they managed over 13 non-conference games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: Rowe has connected on 43.1 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Titans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii has an assist on 30 of 64 field goals (46.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 40 of 82 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Fullerton has attempted more free throws per game than any other Big West team. The Titans have averaged 20.8 free throws per game, including 26.1 per game against conference foes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.