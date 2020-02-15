Cooper helps lead No. 2 Baylor to huge win over Okla. St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 15 points to help lead No. 2 Baylor to a dominant 69-42 victory…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Te’a Cooper scored 15 points to help lead No. 2 Baylor to a dominant 69-42 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday night.

It was the 16th straight triumph for Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12) and its 53rd consecutive Big 12 regular season win, as well as the 599th of coach Kim Mulkey’s career.

Juicy Landrum added 12 points and five assists while Queen Egbo contributed 10 points and five rebounds off the bench for the Bears.

Vivian Gray scored 19 points to lead Oklahoma State (14-11, 5-8), which is now 2-5 in its last seven games. Natasha Mack scored seven points, all in the second half, and had 15 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

NO. 15 GONZAGA 53, SANTA CLARA 46

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Jenn Wirth scored 11 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds as Gonzaga clinched a tie for its 16th West Coast Conference title with a 53-46 win over Santa Clara.

Nine players played and scored and eight played at least 14 minutes for the Bulldogs (25-2, 14-1), who have a three-game lead with three games to play and have 16 straight home wins.

Tia Hay topped Santa Clara (9-16, 3-11) with 13 points.

NO. 21 SOUTH DAKOTA 77, TULSA 73

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Chloe Lamb scored a career-high 24 points and South Dakota jumped to a big early lead and held on.

The Coyotes (25-2, 14-0 Summit League) won their 14th straight and had their first league game decided by single figures as the Golden Eagles (12-14, 7-5) used a 26-14 advantage in the second quarter to close within 35-31. South Dakota had a 21-5 lead after one quarter.

Oral Roberts, which lost the first matchup 76-56, tied the game at 44 on Keni Jo Lippe’s 3-pointer midway through the third quarter, but Taylor Frederick hit a layup and a 3 as the Coyotes regained the lead.

NO. 24 MISSOURI STATE 88, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 57

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Elle Ruffridge had 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and Missouri State got revenge for its only Missouri Valley Conference loss.

Alexa Willard added 13 points and Jasmine Franklin earned her ninth double-double with 10 points and a career-high-matching 14 rebounds for the Bears (21-3, 11-1).

Nicole Martin scored 14 points for the Salukis (13-10, 5-7), who shot 35%. Makenzie Silvey, who averages 16.4 points and has 50 3s was 0 for 6 from distance and had six points.

