Columbia looks to end streak vs Princeton

Princeton (9-9, 4-1) vs. Columbia (6-15, 1-4)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton looks to extend Columbia’s conference losing streak to five games. Columbia’s last Ivy League win came against the Cornell Big Red 75-61 on Jan. 18. Princeton fell 73-62 at Cornell in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Mike Smith has averaged 20.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the way for the Lions. Complementing Smith is Ike Nweke, who is producing 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Richmond Aririguzoh, who is averaging 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Tigers have given up just 61.6 points per game to Ivy League opponents so far, an improvement from the 76.7 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Smith has accounted for 49 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. Smith has 24 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Columbia is 0-13 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 6-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Princeton is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 3-9 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Ivy League teams. The Lions have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season and just 10 times per game against conference foes.

