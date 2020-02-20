Columbia looks to end streak vs Brown

Brown (12-9, 5-3) vs. Columbia (6-18, 1-7) Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown…

Brown (12-9, 5-3) vs. Columbia (6-18, 1-7)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown looks to extend Columbia’s conference losing streak to eight games. Columbia’s last Ivy League win came against the Cornell Big Red 75-61 on Jan. 18. Brown fell short in a 73-54 game at Princeton in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Brown’s Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 62 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bears have given up only 68 points per game to Ivy League opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 72.6 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Mike Smith has either made or assisted on 61 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. Smith has accounted for 39 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Columbia is 0-13 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Brown is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points. The Bears have allowed 67.6 points per game over their last five.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lions. Columbia has 21 assists on 82 field goals (25.6 percent) across its past three games while Brown has assists on 18 of 70 field goals (25.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Columbia has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Lions have turned the ball over only 11.9 times per game this season.

