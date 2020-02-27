Clemson faces tough test vs No. 6 Fla St.

No. 6 Florida State (24-4, 14-3) vs. Clemson (14-13, 8-9) Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 6 Florida State (24-4, 14-3) vs. Clemson (14-13, 8-9)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Florida State presents a tough challenge for Clemson. Clemson has won two of its five games against ranked opponents this season. Florida State won 82-67 at home against Louisville on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Aamir Simms has averaged 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Tevin Mack is also a top contributor, putting up 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Seminoles are led by Trent Forrest, who is averaging 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.TERRIFIC TRENT: Forrest has connected on 30 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Clemson is 0-10 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 14-3 when it scores at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Clemson is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 12 or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 9-13 when the team hits fewer than 12 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida State has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 33.8 percent, ranking the Seminoles 30th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Clemson stands at just 23.6 percent (ranked 306th).

