Cincy seeks revenge on Memphis

Memphis (17-6, 6-4) vs. Cincinnati (15-8, 8-3)

Memphis (17-6, 6-4) vs. Cincinnati (15-8, 8-3)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis goes for the season sweep over Cincinnati after winning the previous matchup in Memphis. The teams last played on Jan. 16, when the Tigers shot 41.2 percent from the field while holding Cincinnati’s shooters to just 30 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Cincinnati has been fueled by senior leadership while Memphis has leaned on freshmen this year. Seniors Jarron Cumberland, Tre Scott, Chris Vogt and Jaevin Cumberland have collectively accounted for 63 percent of Cincinnati’s scoring this season and 72 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Precious Achiuwa, Alex Lomax, D.J. Jeffries, Lester Quinones and Boogie Ellis have combined to account for 64 percent of all Memphis scoring, including 83 percent of the team’s points over its last five.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bearcats have allowed only 61.8 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 69.2 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jarron Cumberland has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. Jarron Cumberland has 15 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Memphis is a perfect 13-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Tigers are 4-6 when opponents score more than 64.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Cincinnati’s Jaevin Cumberland has attempted 149 3-pointers and connected on 35.6 percent of them, and is 12 for 34 over his past five games.

TENACIOUS TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 36.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the second-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

