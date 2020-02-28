Cincy faces tough test vs No. 25 Houston

Cincinnati (18-9, 11-4) vs. No. 25 Houston (21-7, 11-4) Fertitta Center, Houston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25…

Cincinnati (18-9, 11-4) vs. No. 25 Houston (21-7, 11-4)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Houston presents a tough challenge for Cincinnati. Cincinnati has won two of its three games against ranked teams this season. Houston lost 60-59 at Memphis last week.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 42 percent of Houston’s scoring this season. For Cincinnati, Tre Scott, Jarron Cumberland, Keith Williams and Jaevin Cumberland have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Cincinnati scoring, including 79 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TRE: Scott has connected on 30.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 61.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Houston has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 73 points while giving up 54.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cougars. Houston has 31 assists on 69 field goals (44.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Cincinnati has assists on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 38 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Cougars have held opposing shooters to 37.7 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.