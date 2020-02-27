Chattanooga seeks revenge on UNCG

UNC Greensboro (23-7, 13-4) vs. Chattanooga (18-12, 9-8) McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga seeks…

UNC Greensboro (23-7, 13-4) vs. Chattanooga (18-12, 9-8)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga seeks revenge on UNC Greensboro after dropping the first matchup in Greensboro. The teams last played on Jan. 18, when the Spartans outshot Chattanooga from the field 48.5 percent to 38.5 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers on their way to a 20-point victory.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Matt Ryan, Ramon Vila, David Jean-Baptiste and Rod Johnson have combined to account for 65 percent of Chattanooga’s scoring this season and 63 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For UNC Greensboro, Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Spartans points over their last five.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Miller has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spartans have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mocs. Chattanooga has 40 assists on 86 field goals (46.5 percent) over its previous three outings while UNC Greensboro has assists on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.5 percent of all possessions, the fourth-best rate in the nation. Chattanooga has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.6 percent through 30 games (ranking the Mocs 282nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.