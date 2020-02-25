Chattanooga looks to sweep VMI

Chattanooga (17-12, 8-8) vs. VMI (8-21, 3-13) Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI seeks revenge…

Chattanooga (17-12, 8-8) vs. VMI (8-21, 3-13)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI seeks revenge on Chattanooga after dropping the first matchup in Chattanooga. The teams last played each other on Feb. 12, when the Mocs outshot VMI from the field 49.1 percent to 41.1 percent and made 13 more free throws en route to an 86-67 victory.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Chattanooga has been fueled by senior leadership this year while VMI has relied on freshmen. For the Mocs, seniors Matt Ryan, David Jean-Baptiste, Ramon Vila and Rod Johnson have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring, including 68 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 46 percent of VMI’s scoring this season and 49 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Ryan has connected on 35.9 percent of the 217 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 28 over the last three games. He’s also converted 89.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-17 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 8-4 when it scores at least 74.

PERFECT WHEN: Chattanooga is a perfect 11-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Mocs are 6-12 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams. The Keydets have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

