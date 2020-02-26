Charleston looks to extend streak vs Delaware

Delaware (20-9, 10-6) vs. College of Charleston (15-13, 9-7) TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware (20-9, 10-6) vs. College of Charleston (15-13, 9-7)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Delaware. In its last eight wins against the Fightin’ Blue Hens, College of Charleston has won by an average of 10 points. Delaware’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2016, a 62-59 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Nate Darling has had his hand in 42 percent of all Delaware field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 23 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Fightin’ Blue Hens have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. College of Charleston has 34 assists on 66 field goals (51.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Delaware has assists on 43 of 78 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 16.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season.

