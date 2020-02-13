Central Ark. looks to sweep SHSU

Central Arkansas (9-16, 8-6) vs. Sam Houston State (16-9, 9-5) Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Arkansas (9-16, 8-6) vs. Sam Houston State (16-9, 9-5)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas goes for the season sweep over Sam Houston State after winning the previous matchup in Conway. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Bears outshot Sam Houston State from the field 44.2 percent to 40.6 percent and made 18 more foul shots on the way to a seven-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The Bears have been led by juniors Rylan Bergersen and Hayden Koval. Bergersen has averaged 15.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while Koval has recorded 11.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. The Bearkats have been anchored by Kai Mitchell and Zach Nutall. Mitchell has averaged 14.2 points and six rebounds while Nutall has put up 15.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BERGERSEN: Bergersen has connected on 24.4 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Central Arkansas is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 69 or fewer points, and 4-16 when opposing teams exceed 69 points. Sam Houston State is 8-0 when holding opponents to 65 points or fewer, and 8-9 whenever teams score more than 65 on the Bearkats.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston State offense has scored 80.3 points per game this season, ranking the Bearkats 15th nationally. The Central Arkansas defense has allowed 83.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 309th).

