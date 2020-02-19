CCU seeks revenge on Troy

Troy (9-18, 5-11) vs. Coastal Carolina (13-14, 6-10) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal…

Troy (9-18, 5-11) vs. Coastal Carolina (13-14, 6-10)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina seeks revenge on Troy after dropping the first matchup in Troy. The teams last faced each other on Dec. 19, when the Trojans outshot Coastal Carolina from the field 40.4 percent to 35.8 percent and made 11 more foul shots en route to an 18-point victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Troy’s Ty Gordon, Desmond Williams and Tahj Small have combined to account for 35 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: DeVante’ Jones has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Coastal Carolina is 0-10 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 13-4 when it scores at least 70.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Coastal Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 11 times or fewer. The Chanticleers are 8-14 when they record more than 11 turnovers. Troy’s created 13.6 turnovers per game in Sun Belt play and 13 per game over its last three.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense has scored 77.7 points per game this season, ranking the Chanticleers 30th among Division 1 teams. The Troy defense has allowed 72.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 238th).

