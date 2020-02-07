CCU looks to sweep UTA

Texas-Arlington (10-14, 6-7) vs. Coastal Carolina (12-12, 5-8) HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal…

Texas-Arlington (10-14, 6-7) vs. Coastal Carolina (12-12, 5-8)

HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina goes for the season sweep over Texas-Arlington after winning the previous matchup in Arlington. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 11, when Texas-Arlington made just 15 free throws on 17 attempts while the Chanticleers went 24 for 30 en route to an 82-77 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas-Arlington has benefited heavily from its seniors. David Azore, Brian Warren, Radshad Davis, Jabari Narcis and Jordan Phillips have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 72 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: DeVante’ Jones has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Coastal Carolina field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Mavericks are 0-9 when they allow 71 or more points and 10-5 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Chanticleers are 0-9 when they score 68 points or fewer and 12-3 when they exceed 68.

STREAK STATS: Coastal Carolina has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 62.8 points while giving up 82.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Coastal Carolina is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 77.5 points per game.

