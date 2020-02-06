Canisius looks to sweep Rider

Canisius (9-13, 4-7) vs. Rider (12-9, 6-5) Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider seeks…

Canisius (9-13, 4-7) vs. Rider (12-9, 6-5)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider seeks revenge on Canisius after dropping the first matchup in Buffalo. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 19, when the Golden Griffins shot 60.7 percent from the field while limiting Rider’s shooters to just 47.5 percent en route to a nine-point victory.

SENIOR SCORING: Rider has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dimencio Vaughn, Tyere Marshall, Frederick Scott, Stevie Jordan and Willy Nunez Jr. have collectively accounted for 79 percent of all Broncs points this season, though that figure has dropped to 55 percent over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Malik Johnson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last five games. Johnson has accounted for 24 field goals and 42 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Rider is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 12-4 when it scores at least 67.

PERFECT WHEN: Rider is a sterling 10-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.9 percent or less. The Broncs are 2-9 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 73.2 points per game.

