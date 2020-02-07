California Baptist looks to sweep Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon (9-13, 4-4) vs. California Baptist (17-6, 7-2) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grand Canyon (9-13, 4-4) vs. California Baptist (17-6, 7-2)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist goes for the season sweep over Grand Canyon after winning the previous matchup in Phoenix. The teams last went at it on Jan. 11, when the Lancers shot 35.8 percent from the field on their way to the 61-57 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: California Baptist has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Milan Acquaah, Ferron Flavors Jr., De’jon Davis, Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 80 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lancers have given up just 66.7 points per game to WAC opponents so far, an improvement from the 72 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Alessandro Lever has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Grand Canyon field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Grand Canyon is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Lancers are 12-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 5-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Antelopes are 5-0 when they score at least 75 points and 4-13 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The California Baptist offense has scored 78.9 points per game this season, ranking the Lancers 23rd among Division 1 teams. The Grand Canyon defense has allowed 71.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 218th).

