Cal Poly looks to sweep CSUN

Cal Poly (7-16, 4-5) vs. Cal State Northridge (10-15, 5-4) Matadome, Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Cal Poly (7-16, 4-5) vs. Cal State Northridge (10-15, 5-4)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Northridge seeks revenge on Cal Poly after dropping the first matchup in San Luis Obispo. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Mustangs shot 52.7 percent from the field while limiting Cal State Northridge’s shooters to just 35.8 percent en route to a 74-56 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cal State Northridge’s Lamine Diane has averaged 22.3 points and 8.9 rebounds while Terrell Gomez has put up 20.2 points. For the Mustangs, Junior Ballard has averaged 13 points while Tuukka Jaakkola has put up 7.9 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Matadors have given up only 72 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 84.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JUNIOR: Ballard has connected on 37.1 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 7-2 when scoring at least 69.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cal Poly is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Mustangs are 1-16 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is rated first among Big West teams with an average of 74.5 points per game.

