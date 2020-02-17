C. Michigan looks to extend streak vs Ohio

Central Michigan (13-11, 6-5) vs. Ohio (12-13, 4-8) Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan…

Central Michigan (13-11, 6-5) vs. Ohio (12-13, 4-8)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Ohio. Central Michigan has won by an average of 12 points in its last seven wins over the Bobcats. Ohio’s last win in the series came on Jan. 29, 2014, a 71-67 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Rob Montgomery and Dallas Morgan have collectively accounted for 63 percent all Chippewas points this season, though that number has dropped to 51 percent over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Chippewas have allowed only 75 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 81.6 per game they gave up over 10 non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jason Preston has either made or assisted on 65 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. Preston has accounted for 22 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 13-5 when scoring at least 67.

WINNING WHEN: The Bobcats are 6-0 when they record 10 or more steals and 6-13 when they fall shy of that mark. The Chippewas are 10-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 3-11 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan is ranked first among MAC teams with an average of 80.7 points per game.

