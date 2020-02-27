C. Michigan looks to end streak vs E. Michigan

Central Michigan (13-14, 6-8) vs. Eastern Michigan (15-13, 5-10) Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

Central Michigan (13-14, 6-8) vs. Eastern Michigan (15-13, 5-10)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan looks to extend Central Michigan’s conference losing streak to seven games. Central Michigan’s last MAC win came against the Bowling Green Falcons 92-82 on Feb. 4. Eastern Michigan lost 73-71 to Northern Illinois in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Chippewas points over the team’s last five games.BOUBACAR GETS BUCKETS: In 28 games this year, Eastern Michigan’s Boubacar Toure has shot 66.7 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 13-8 when scoring at least 67.

BEHIND THE ARC: Central Michigan’s Devontae Lane has attempted 25 3-pointers and connected on 40 percent of them, and is 3 for 7 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 80.3 points per game, the 13th-highest figure in Division I. Eastern Michigan has only averaged 65.1 points per game, which ranks 279th nationally.

