BYU looks to extend streak vs Portland

Brigham Young (17-7, 6-3) vs. Portland (9-15, 1-8)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Portland. Brigham Young has won by an average of 21 points in its last eight wins over the Pilots. Portland’s last win in the series came on Jan. 16, 2016, an 84-81 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Jake Toolson is averaging 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Cougars. TJ Haws is also a key facilitator, putting up 14.1 points and five assists per game. The Pilots have been led by Isaiah White, who is averaging 12.3 points.

WCC IMPROVEMENT: The Cougars have scored 79.6 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 76.4 per game they put up against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Yoeli Childs has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 27 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Portland is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 4-15 when opponents exceed 60 points. Brigham Young is 12-0 when holding opponents to 70 points or fewer, and 5-7 on the year when teams score any more than 70.

STREAK STATS: Portland has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61 points while giving up 75.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Brigham Young offense has scored 79.9 points per game this season, ranking the Cougars 16th among Division I teams. The Portland defense has allowed 70.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 201st overall).

