Buffalo looks to extend streak vs Ohio

Buffalo (18-9, 9-5) vs. Ohio (13-14, 5-9) Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for…

Buffalo (18-9, 9-5) vs. Ohio (13-14, 5-9)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Ohio. Buffalo has won by an average of 15 points in its last six wins over the Bobcats. Ohio’s last win in the series came on Jan. 10, 2017, a 74-72 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jason Preston has been directly responsible for 57 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 35 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bobcats are 7-0 when they record 10 or more steals and 6-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bulls are 11-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or worse, and 7-9 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Ohio has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 58.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.2 percent. The Bulls have averaged 15 offensive boards per game.

