Buffalo looks to extend streak vs C. Michigan

Central Michigan (13-8, 6-2) vs. Buffalo (14-9, 5-5)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Central Michigan. In its last nine wins against the Chippewas, Buffalo has won by an average of 10 points. Central Michigan’s last win in the series came on Feb. 14, 2015, a 75-74 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively scored 49 percent of Buffalo’s points this season. For Central Michigan, Kevin McKay, David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan and Rob Montgomery have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Central Michigan scoring.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Chippewas have allowed only 75.9 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 81.6 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.GIFTED GRAVES: Graves has connected on 34.3 percent of the 143 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Buffalo is 0-6 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 14-3 when it scores at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bulls are 8-0 when holding opponents to 42.4 percent or worse from the field, and 6-9 when opponents shoot better than that. The Chippewas are 10-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 3-8 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 82.9 points per game this season, ranking the Chippewas second among Division I teams. The Buffalo defense has allowed 75.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 284th overall).

