Buffalo looks to extend streak vs Akron

Akron (21-7, 11-4) vs. Buffalo (18-10, 9-6)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Akron. In its last six wins against the Zips, Buffalo has won by an average of 15 points. Akron’s last win in the series came on Feb. 24, 2017, an 89-83 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 56 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Loren Cristian Jackson has had his hand in 47 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Zips. Buffalo has an assist on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Akron has assists on 29 of 66 field goals (43.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is rated second among MAC teams with an average of 78.6 points per game. The Bulls have averaged 81.7 points per game over their last three games.

