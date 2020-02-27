Bucknell seeks revenge on BU

Bucknell (12-18, 8-9) vs. Boston University (17-13, 11-6) Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell seeks revenge…

Bucknell (12-18, 8-9) vs. Boston University (17-13, 11-6)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell seeks revenge on Boston University after dropping the first matchup in Lewisburg. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 1, when the Terriers outshot Bucknell 55.9 percent to 40.7 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to the 20-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Max Mahoney is averaging 15.3 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Terriers. Walter Whyte has complemented Mahoney and is accounting for 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Bison are led by Jimmy Sotos, who is averaging 11.4 points.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Sotos has connected on 37.9 percent of the 140 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terriers are 0-9 when they score 63 points or fewer and 17-4 when they exceed 63 points. The Bison are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 12-7 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bison have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Terriers. Boston University has an assist on 28 of 66 field goals (42.4 percent) over its previous three matchups while Bucknell has assists on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

