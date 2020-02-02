Bucknell looks to extend streak vs Lafayette

Lafayette (14-7, 6-4) vs. Bucknell (9-14, 5-5) Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for…

Lafayette (14-7, 6-4) vs. Bucknell (9-14, 5-5)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Lafayette. In its last nine wins against the Leopards, Bucknell has won by an average of 19 points. Lafayette’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2015, an 80-74 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski, Myles Cherry and Lukas Jarrett have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Leopards points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bison have given up only 67.6 points per game to Patriot League opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 36 percent of the 150 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 26 over his last three games. He’s also made 90.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bucknell is 0-8 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 9-6 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Lafayette is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Leopards are 7-7 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second in the Patriot League with an average of 69.9 possessions per game. The uptempo Bison have pushed that total to 72.5 possessions per game over their last three games.

