BU looks to extend streak vs Holy Cross

Holy Cross (3-21, 2-9) vs. Boston University (14-10, 8-3) Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University…

Holy Cross (3-21, 2-9) vs. Boston University (14-10, 8-3)

Case Gym, Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks for its fifth straight conference win against Holy Cross. Boston University’s last Patriot League loss came against the Navy Midshipmen 60-58 on Jan. 22. Holy Cross came up short in a 74-60 game at home to Loyola (Md.) in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Holy Cross’ Joe Pridgen, Austin Butler and Ryan Wade have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Crusaders points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Terriers have scored 76.5 points per game and allowed 65.5 points per game against Patriot League opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 67.3 points scored and 70.8 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MAX: In 24 games this season, Boston University’s Max Mahoney has shot 61.8 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-7 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 14-3 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 80.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

