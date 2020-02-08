Brodeur, Penn visit Cornell

Penn (11-7, 3-2) vs. Cornell (5-13, 2-3) Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Penn (11-7, 3-2) vs. Cornell (5-13, 2-3)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as AJ Brodeur and Penn will go up against Jimmy Boeheim and Cornell. The senior Brodeur has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21 over his last five games. Boeheim, a junior, is averaging 17 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Penn has relied heavily on its seniors. Brodeur, Devon Goodman, Jordan Dingle and Ryan Betley have combined to account for 75 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 93 percent of all Quakers points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Quakers have allowed only 65.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 75.5 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brodeur has accounted for 49 percent of all Penn field goals over the last five games. Brodeur has 37 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Cornell is 0-8 when its offense scores 61 points or fewer. Penn is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points. The Quakers have allowed 61.7 points per game over their last three.

STREAK SCORING: Cornell has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 53.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn is ranked second among Ivy League teams with an average of 74.8 points per game.

