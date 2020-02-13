Bradley looks to sweep S. Illinois

Bradley (17-9, 8-5) vs. Southern Illinois (15-11, 9-4) SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley goes…

Bradley (17-9, 8-5) vs. Southern Illinois (15-11, 9-4)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley goes for the season sweep over Southern Illinois after winning the previous matchup in Peoria. The teams last played on Jan. 11, when the Braves shot 42.9 percent from the field while holding Southern Illinois to just 28.1 percent en route to a 19-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Southern Illinois scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Bradley, Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Domask has connected on 41.6 percent of the 113 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 80.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bradley is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 17-2 when scoring at least 64.

TWO STREAKS: Bradley has dropped its last three road games, scoring 54.7 points and allowing 65.3 points during those contests. Southern Illinois has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 67.9 points while giving up 55.4.

STOUT BRAVES: Southern Illinois has held opposing teams to 60.8 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.