Bradley looks to sweep Illinois St.

Bradley (19-10, 10-6) vs. Illinois State (9-19, 4-12) Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State…

Bradley (19-10, 10-6) vs. Illinois State (9-19, 4-12)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State seeks revenge on Bradley after dropping the first matchup in Peoria. The teams last met on Jan. 22, when the Braves shot 47.5 percent from the field while holding Illinois State’s shooters to just 37.7 percent en route to the 75-63 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Braves scoring over the last five games.CLUTCH COPELAND: Zach Copeland has connected on 40.1 percent of the 187 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Bradley is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 19-3 when scoring at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Redbirds have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Braves. Illinois State has 35 assists on 69 field goals (50.7 percent) over its past three outings while Bradley has assists on 41 of 83 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Bradley defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.3 percent, the 26th-best mark in the country. Illinois State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent from the field through 28 games (ranked 289th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.