Bracey, La. Tech host FAU

Florida Atlantic (14-12, 6-7) vs. Louisiana Tech (18-7, 9-4) Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic (14-12, 6-7) vs. Louisiana Tech (18-7, 9-4)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Cornelius Taylor and Florida Atlantic will face DaQuan Bracey and Louisiana Tech. Taylor is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games. Bracey is averaging 12 points over the last five games.

.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Taylor has connected on 34.1 percent of the 167 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 36 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Bulldogs are 12-0 when they shoot at least 66.7 percent from the foul line and 6-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Owls are 7-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 7-12 on the year otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Florida Atlantic has dropped its last five road games, scoring 59.4 points and allowing 70.6 points during those contests. Louisiana Tech has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 63.

TECH’S TOUGH DEFENSE: Louisiana Tech has held opposing teams to 62.4 points per game, the lowest figure among all CUSA teams.

