Boise State looks to sweep UNLV

Boise State (19-10, 11-6) vs. UNLV (15-14, 10-6)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV seeks revenge on Boise State after dropping the first matchup in Boise. The teams last played on Jan. 8, when the Broncos shot 42 percent from the field while holding UNLV’s shooters to just 37.7 percent en route to the 73-66 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Bryce Hamilton, Amauri Hardy and Elijah Mitrou-Long have combined to account for 51 percent of UNLV’s scoring this season and 63 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Boise State, .ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Derrick Alston Jr. has connected on 35 percent of the 177 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Boise State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 19-5 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Boise State is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Broncos are 5-10 when opponents score more than 68.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.5 percent this year. That figure is ranked 23rd in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Boise State stands at just 24.9 percent (ranked 285th).

