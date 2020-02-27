BG looks to sweep Miami

Bowling Green (21-7, 12-3) vs. Miami (10-17, 3-11) John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bowling Green (21-7, 12-3) vs. Miami (10-17, 3-11)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green goes for the season sweep over Miami after winning the previous matchup in Bowling Green. The teams last met on Jan. 7, when the Falcons shot 42.2 percent from the field while limiting Miami’s shooters to just 34.3 percent en route to a 78-76 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Miami’s Nike Sibande has averaged 13.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while Dae Dae Grant has put up 9.4 points. For the Falcons, Justin Turner has averaged 19 points and 4.8 rebounds while Daeqwon Plowden has put up 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds.TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 35.4 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-9 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 10-8 when it scores at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Miami is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The RedHawks are 4-17 when opponents score more than 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Bowling Green and Miami are ranked at the top of the MAC in terms of ball security. The Falcons are ranked first in the conference and have committed a turnover on 15 percent of their possessions this year, 10.6 turnovers per game. The RedHawks are ranked second with a turnover percentage of 16.6 percent, 11.5 per game.

