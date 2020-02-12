Belmont looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (15-10, 7-5) vs. Belmont (18-7, 9-3) Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Tennessee State (15-10, 7-5) vs. Belmont (18-7, 9-3)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its fifth straight conference win against Tennessee State. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Austin Peay Governors 86-78 on Jan. 25. Tennessee State fell 73-65 to Murray State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State has relied heavily on its seniors. Carlos Marshall Jr., Wesley Harris, Jy’lan Washington, Michael Littlejohn and Shakem Johnson have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Marshall has connected on 31.2 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Tennessee State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least seven opposing shots. The Tigers are 10-10 this season when they block fewer than seven shots.

STREAK SCORING: Belmont has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 78.6 points while giving up 59.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 80.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 12th nationally. The Tennessee State defense has allowed 72.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 232nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.