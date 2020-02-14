Belmont looks to extend streak vs JSU

Jacksonville State (10-16, 5-8) vs. Belmont (19-7, 10-3) Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Jacksonville State (10-16, 5-8) vs. Belmont (19-7, 10-3)

Curb Event Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its sixth straight conference win against Jacksonville State. Belmont’s last OVC loss came against the Austin Peay Governors 86-78 on Jan. 25. Jacksonville State came up short in a 75-74 game at Tennessee Tech in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Kayne Henry and Jacara Cross have led the Gamecocks. Henry is averaging 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while Cross is putting up 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by sophomores Nick Muszynski and Adam Kunkel. Muszynski has averaged 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while Kunkel has put up 16.7 points per game.HOT HENRY: Henry has connected on 34.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last five games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Jacksonville State is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 10-9 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK SCORING: Belmont has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 58.

DID YOU KNOW: Belmont as a team has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.