BC looks to sweep ND

Notre Dame (17-10, 8-8) vs. Boston College (13-15, 7-10) Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame (17-10, 8-8) vs. Boston College (13-15, 7-10)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College goes for the season sweep over Notre Dame after winning the previous matchup in Notre Dame. The teams last played each other on Dec. 7, when the Eagles shot 49.2 percent from the field while limiting Notre Dame to just 39.7 percent en route to the 73-72 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Notre Dame has depended on senior leadership while Boston College has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Fighting Irish, seniors John Mooney, T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Juwan Durham have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring, including 77 percent of all points over its last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton and Steffon Mitchell have combined to account for 48 percent of Boston College’s scoring this season and 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hubb has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. Hubb has accounted for 13 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Boston College is 0-10 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 13-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Fighting Irish have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Boston College has 36 assists on 76 field goals (47.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Notre Dame has assists on 50 of 83 field goals (60.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Notre Dame has committed a turnover on just 14 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over only 9.7 times per game this season.

