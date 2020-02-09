Baylor looks to extend streak vs Texas

Baylor (21-1, 10-0) vs. Texas (14-9, 4-6) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Baylor (21-1, 10-0) vs. Texas (14-9, 4-6)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor looks for its 11th straight conference win against Texas. Baylor’s last Big 12 loss came against the Iowa State Cyclones 83-66 on March 14, 2019. Texas lost 62-57 to Texas Tech in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jared Butler and MaCio Teague have led the Bears. Butler is averaging 15.3 points while Teague is putting up 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Longhorns have been led by juniors Matt Coleman III and Jericho Sims. Coleman has averaged 12.9 points and four assists while Sims has put up 9.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JARED: Butler has connected on 37.2 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Longhorns are 9-9 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

STREAK SCORING: Baylor has won its last seven road games, scoring 69.7 points, while allowing 60.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 59 points per game to opponents, which is the fifth-best mark in the country. The Texas offense has produced just 65.5 points through 23 games (ranked 282nd among Division I teams).

