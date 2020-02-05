Baldwin gives No. 19 Butler 79-76 win over No. 10 Villanova

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and scored 17 points, lifting No. 19 Butler over No. 10…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and scored 17 points, lifting No. 19 Butler over No. 10 Villanova 79-76 on Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs (18-5, 6-4 Big East) snapped a five-game losing streak in the series as Sean McDermott scored 21 points and Bryce Golden added a career high 18 points. The game was delayed for nearly 15 minutes in the first half when the roof of 92-year-old Hinkle Fieldhouse sprung a leak.

Maintenance workers got the water stopped and the floor dried.

Villanova (17-5, 7-3) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final six minutes, tying the score on Saddiq Bey’s 3-pointer with 24 seconds to go. Bey had 29 points and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs did not call timeout and let Baldwin nearly dribble out the clock before he taking the 3 just before time expired, connecting on a shot from the right wing beyond the arc.

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 86, WAKE FOREST 76

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora had 21 points and scored the go-ahead basket during an 18-5 second-half run that rallied Louisville to its ninth consecutive victory.

Wake Forest led 46-34 at the break behind 60% shooting before the Cardinals (20-3, 11-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) picked things up and mounted the pivotal run over the first five minutes of the half. Nwora followed Ryan McMahon’s four-point play with a breakaway dunk for Louisville’s first lead at 52-51, and the Cardinals stretched it to 67-60.

Louisville made a season-high 14 of 28 3-pointers, including 6 of 12 in the second half, to finish 48% from the field after shooting 41% in the first half.

The Cardinals also held the Demon Deacons (10-12, 3-9) to 9 of 30 from the field in the final 20 minutes and extend their longest winning streak in ACC play.

NO. 12 SETON HALL 78, GEORGETOWN 71

WASHINGTON (AP) — Myles Powell scored 34 points, Romaro Gill tied a career high with eight blocks and Seton Hall raced out to a big lead to beat Georgetown.

The Pirates (17-5, 9-1 Big East) jumped to a 16-0 lead, going 4 for 4 on 3-pointers. Powell, the second leading scorer in the Big East, hit his scoring average of 21 points by halftime.

Georgetown (13-10, 3-7) was playing for the second straight game without leading scorer Mac McClung, who was out with an injured right foot.

NO. 13 WEST VIRGINIA 76, IOWA STATE 61

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Chase Harler added 14 points for West Virginia.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver scored 12 points apiece, and Jermaine Haley scored 11 points for the Mountaineers (18-4, 6-3 Big 12). West Virginia never trailed.

Rasir Bolton scored 18 points for the Cyclones (9-13, 2-7) and Tyrese Haliburton added 12.

PURDUE 104, NO. 17 IOWA 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Evan Boudreaux scored a season-high 18 points to lead five Purdue players in double figures. Boudreaux hit 7 of 9 shots and had a team-high eight rebounds

Jahaad Proctor, Matt Haarms and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten). Proctor made all six of his shots. Purdue’s Eric Hunter Jr. added 13 points and a team-high seven assists.

Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes (16-7, 7-5) with 26 points and was their only player in double figures.

VANDERBILT 99, NO. 18 LSU 90

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Saben Lee scored a career-high 33 points and Vanderbilt upset LSU to end the Southeastern Conference’s longest regular season losing streak at 26. It also gave first-year coach Jerry Stackhouse his first league victory.

The Commodores (9-13, 1-8 SEC) hadn’t beaten a conference opponent since downing Mississippi on March 3, 2018 — a span of 28 league games counting tournament losses. Vanderbilt has been playing without the SEC’s leading scorer Aaron Nesmith since the second game of league play this season.

Lee and Maxwell Evans, who had a career-high 31 points, teamed up to knock off the defending SEC champs. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 13 points, and Jordan Wright had 11 points for the Commodores.

LSU (17-5, 8-1) came in having won 13 straight SEC regular season games.

PROVIDENCE 73, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 56

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A.J. Reeves set season highs with 22 points and six 3-pointers, and Providence pulled away from Creighton.

Providence (13-10, 6-4 Big East) defeated a ranked foe for a second straight game after topping then-No. 16 Butler on the road Saturday. Alpha Diallo, limited to bench duty against the Bulldogs amid a two-game slump, bounced back with 14 points and six rebounds.

Ty-Shone Alexander led Creighton (17-6, 6-4) with 15 points but was just 5 of 15 from the field. Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson each had 13 points.

