ASU, Stanford meet in conference play

Arizona State (15-8, 6-5) vs. Stanford (16-7, 5-5)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes meet as Arizona State battles Stanford. Arizona State won 66-64 at home against Southern California in its last outing. Stanford lost 81-74 on the road to Colorado in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva has averaged 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while Tyrell Terry has put up 14.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Sun Devils, Remy Martin has averaged 19.3 points and four assists while Romello White has put up 10.3 points and nine rebounds.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 33.3 percent of the 135 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.8 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Cardinal are 0-5 when they allow at least 68 points and 16-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Sun Devils are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 15-2 when they exceed 65.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Stanford’s Spencer Jones has attempted 140 3-pointers and connected on 43.6 percent of them, and is 7 for 22 over the last three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Stanford has held opposing teams to 60.8 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

