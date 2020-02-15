ASU looks to extend streak vs Cal

Arizona State (16-8, 7-5) vs. Cal (10-14, 4-7) Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Arizona State (16-8, 7-5) vs. Cal (10-14, 4-7)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State looks for its fifth straight conference win against Cal. Arizona State’s last Pac-12 loss came against the Washington State Cougars 67-65 on Jan. 29. Cal lost 68-52 loss at home to Arizona in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Cal’s Matt Bradley has averaged 17.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while Grant Anticevich has put up eight points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Sun Devils, Remy Martin has averaged 19.5 points while Romello White has put up 10 points and 8.8 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Golden Bears have given up just 65.7 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 69.8 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.MIGHTY MARTIN: Martin has connected on 34.1 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 16-2 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Sun Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has 23 assists on 62 field goals (37.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Arizona State has assists on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Arizona State offense has averaged 73.7 possessions per game, the 26th-most in Division I. Cal has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 65.3 possessions per game (ranked 329th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.