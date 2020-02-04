Army looks to extend streak vs BU

Boston University (13-10, 7-3) vs. Army (11-10, 6-4) Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University (13-10, 7-3) vs. Army (11-10, 6-4)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army looks for its seventh straight conference win against Boston University. Army’s last Patriot League loss came against the Boston University Terriers 81-59 on Jan. 11. Boston University won easily 77-57 at Bucknell in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Army’s Tommy Funk has averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists while Matt Wilson has put up 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Terriers, Max Mahoney has averaged 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 12.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Terriers have scored 76.2 points per game and allowed 65.5 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both significant improvements over the 67.6 points scored and 70.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Funk has directly created 52 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Boston University is 0-7 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Army is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Army is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Black Knights are 4-10 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

