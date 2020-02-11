Army looks for home win vs Lafayette

Lafayette (15-8, 7-5) vs. Army (11-12, 6-6) Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army…

Lafayette (15-8, 7-5) vs. Army (11-12, 6-6)

Christl Arena, West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army looks for its fourth straight win over Lafayette at Christl Arena. The last victory for the Leopards at Army was a 76-73 win on Jan. 6, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: Lafayette’s Justin Jaworski, Myles Cherry and Lukas Jarrett have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Leopards points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Black Knights have given up just 71.9 points per game across 12 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 76 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Tommy Funk has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Army is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 11-3 when it scores at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Army is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Black Knights are 4-12 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Patriot League teams.

