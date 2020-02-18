Arkansas St. looks to end streak vs La.-Monroe

Louisiana-Monroe (7-18, 3-13) vs. Arkansas State (15-12, 7-9) First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisiana-Monroe (7-18, 3-13) vs. Arkansas State (15-12, 7-9)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana-Monroe looks to extend Arkansas State’s conference losing streak to six games. Arkansas State’s last Sun Belt win came against the Troy Trojans 78-62 on Jan. 25. Louisiana-Monroe came up short in a 50-49 game at South Alabama in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Louisiana-Monroe’s Tyree White, Youry White and D’Andre Bernard have combined to score 24 percent of all Warhawks scoring this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Marquis Eaton has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Louisiana-Monroe is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: The Red Wolves are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 6-12 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Warhawks are 5-0 when they score at least 73 points and 2-18 on the year when falling short of 73.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 26.4 free throws per game, including 30.1 per game against conference foes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.