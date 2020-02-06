Arkansas St. looks for road win vs Little Rock

Arkansas State (15-9, 7-6) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (17-7, 11-2) Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas State (15-9, 7-6) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (17-7, 11-2)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State looks for its third straight win over Arkansas-Little Rock at Jack Stephens Center. Arkansas-Little Rock’s last win at home against the Red Wolves came on March 1, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The dynamic Markquis Nowell has averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 assists and two steals to lead the way for the Trojans. Ruot Monyyong has complemented Nowell and is putting up 12 points, 9.8 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Red Wolves are led by Marquis Eaton, who is averaging 11.5 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Nowell has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 15 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Little Rock is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 17-2 when it scores at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Arkansas-Little Rock has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 76.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 26.8 free throws per game, including 31.8 per game against conference foes.

